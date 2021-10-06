Wolverine Watch: Words To The Wary

Michigan Football Fan huddles warily in a corner of the room. Adorned head to toe in full protective gear, he won’t be hurt this time around.

The winged helmet features bee netting pulled over the top, keeping the sting away. There’s the chain mail suit, goalie pads, steel-toed shoes and a flak jacket.

MFF carries the attitude to go with it. He’s as leery of a 5-0 start as Charlie Brown eyeing a winking, placekick-holding Lucy. He’s as convinced as Urban Meyer is contrite at confession time.

Yeah, right. Blowouts over MAC teams? Big deal. Washington? Well, they’re not all they were cracked up to be, are they? Rutgers … it’s Rutgers! And Wisconsin? Please. They’re 1-3, and terrible.

Never mind that Wisconsin’s three losses came at the hands of teams which stand a combined 14-1, all ranked in the nation’s top 15. Forget that Western Michigan is 4-0 since getting smoked (47-14) by the Wolverines, including a win over Pittsburgh.

Never mind that Northern Illinois knocked off Georgia Tech, or that Rutgers took down Syracuse.

Michigan hasn’t beaten anybody. If they beat Nebraska under the lights in Lincoln, Scottie Frost, his [Olympian] mom and their team are nobodies, too.