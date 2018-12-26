Michigan heads to the New World Bowl without its team captain 1,000-yard running back, team captain leading-tackler middle linebacker and a former five-star defensive lineman.

All are choosing not to participate, although one — junior linebacker Devin Bush — legitimately mentions a hip injury incurred in the Ohio State game impacting his decision.

There’s obviously a perception danger regarding the NWB (AKA the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl). A Michigan fan might (not unreasonably) think, well, if some of the team’s best players don’t care much about the Wolverines’ final game this season, why should I?

Here’s why.

They’re going to play football in The Big House in 2019, regardless of who deigns to perform. Michigan should be strong, too, a top-10 team coming in with a returning quarterback and talented group of wide receivers, a veteran offensive line, plenty of talent on defense and strong special teams.