Gentry Pleased With New 40-Time At Pro Day, Talks Decision To Leave Early
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan had six participants in late February’s NFL combine, and all of them either met or exceeded expectations — with the exception of tight end Zach Gentry.
He graded out either at or near the bottom of his position group in almost every category, with his 4.90 40-yard dash time (16th out of 19 tight ends) perhaps being the most disappointing result.
Gentry admitted he was upset with his showing there, and was determined to redeem himself at Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday.
“I ran anywhere from the high 4.6s to the low 4.7s,” he revealed. “I was not happy with the way I ran at the combine, so that’s why I redid it.
“It was good to get it cleared up and actually run a good time. When you watch me on tape, you’d assume I’d run faster than a 4.9, because scouts told me the exact same thing.
“It’s just taxing on your legs at the combine, because you’re up early in the morning and late at night, and it’s hard to even find time to eat, drink and sleep.
“I think this new 40 time finally shows NFL teams I can run a little bit, while also bringing size to the table.”
Gentry’s bench press results and pass-catching abilities at the NFL combine were not up to par either, only recording 12 reps (18th out of 18 tight ends) in the former, while dropping two passes in the latter's gauntlet drill.
He revealed that he redid both at Michigan’s Pro Day as well, and was much happier with the results this time around.
“It’s just so good to be back at Michigan doing these workouts, because it felt weird not being here for a while,” he admitted. “Doing this was always the goal for me, but being in this position now is kind of surreal. It will be especially strange not starting spring ball on Sunday with the guys.”
Gentry went on to explain that his next step will involve meeting with NFL teams and preparing for the workouts and camps that come along with trying to make an NFL roster.
“They’re all telling me how the combine portion is now over with, and that it’s time to get in football shape,” he noted. “It’s crucial to be in football shape heading into rookie mini camps.
“I’ve actually had a handful of private meetings with teams already, and have met with all 32 organizations.
“I got invited to the upcoming Lions’ local pro day, but I’m not sure if I’m going yet. I’ve had some visits here at Michigan with teams and have more coming up.”
Gentry’s decision to depart early from Michigan once this past season came to an end surprised plenty of people, as many felt his true potential was never reached in Ann Arbor.
His 32 catches for 514 yards were certainly more-than-respectable numbers this past year, but the complaint surrounding him was that his 6-8, 262-pound stature could have been taken advantage of more effectively.
He was asked yesterday about his decision to depart early, and whether or not he ever considered returning for his fifth-year senior season in 2019.
“I just thought I was ready to move on,” the New Mexico native explained. “It was a conflicting decision because I love it here, but I thought I was ready both physically and mentally.
“I talked with my family about the decision, along with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and [tight ends] Coach [Sherrone] Moore.
“I definitely thought about coming back for a long time, because it was such a big life decision.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook