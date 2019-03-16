Michigan had six participants in late February’s NFL combine, and all of them either met or exceeded expectations — with the exception of tight end Zach Gentry.

He graded out either at or near the bottom of his position group in almost every category, with his 4.90 40-yard dash time (16th out of 19 tight ends) perhaps being the most disappointing result.

Gentry admitted he was upset with his showing there, and was determined to redeem himself at Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday.

“I ran anywhere from the high 4.6s to the low 4.7s,” he revealed. “I was not happy with the way I ran at the combine, so that’s why I redid it.

“It was good to get it cleared up and actually run a good time. When you watch me on tape, you’d assume I’d run faster than a 4.9, because scouts told me the exact same thing.

“It’s just taxing on your legs at the combine, because you’re up early in the morning and late at night, and it’s hard to even find time to eat, drink and sleep.

“I think this new 40 time finally shows NFL teams I can run a little bit, while also bringing size to the table.”

Gentry’s bench press results and pass-catching abilities at the NFL combine were not up to par either, only recording 12 reps (18th out of 18 tight ends) in the former, while dropping two passes in the latter's gauntlet drill.

He revealed that he redid both at Michigan’s Pro Day as well, and was much happier with the results this time around.

“It’s just so good to be back at Michigan doing these workouts, because it felt weird not being here for a while,” he admitted. “Doing this was always the goal for me, but being in this position now is kind of surreal. It will be especially strange not starting spring ball on Sunday with the guys.”