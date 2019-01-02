TheWolverine.com has confirmed that redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry will enter the 2019 NFL draft, and forego his fifth-year senior season in Ann Arbor.

Gentry had an outstanding 2018 campaign, hauling in 514 yards (third most on the team) and two touchdowns on 32 catches. His efforts earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

Gentry's departure likely leaves junior Sean McKeon and redshirt sophomore Nick Eubanks atop Michigan's 2019 depth chart at tight end.

In all, the veteran tight end had a productive four-year career in Ann Arbor, reeling in 303 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, with the yardage total being the second most on the team that year.

The 6-8, 262-pounder will conclude his U-M career with 57 receptions for 817 yards, all of which came in the last two years.

He actually came to Michigan as a highly-touted four-star quarterback out of New Mexico in head coach Jim Harbaugh's debut 2015 class, but was soon converted to tight end after redshirting as a freshman in '15.

Gentry joins junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush as fellow Wolverine teammates who have declared for the 2019 NFL draft, while junior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior safety Josh Metellus have each announced their intentions to return to Ann Arbor in 2019.