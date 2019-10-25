News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 15:51:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Friday Thoughts: The QB Room, Harbaugh & The NFL, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan's quarterback room seems strong for the near future ... and Jim Harbaugh will be here to coach them.

We spoke with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels this week and touched on those subjects and more ... here are the News and Views opinions.

NEWS: Shea Patterson played his best game of the year, throwing for 276 yards at Penn State.

BEN MCDANIELS: “I thought he played tough; thought he had great presence to him. I think you could feel that from him. He loved being in the environment, had great poise and presence to him as we were playing to get back in that game and put ourselves in position there at the end.”

VIEWS: And that’s the quarterback we expected to see throughout his career at Michigan … the cocky gunslinger who can put a team on his back and win games.

Michigan will have an opportunity to win a lot of games down the stretch if that Shea Patterson shows up in each game. Saturday’s against Notre Dame will be a good start, though it’s going to be tough to maneuver the offense if the weather is as bad as expected — solid rain and 40-some degrees throughout the game.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Redshirt frosh quarterback Joe Milton is waiting his turn behind Shea Patterson.
Redshirt frosh quarterback Joe Milton is waiting his turn behind Shea Patterson. (Brandon Brown)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}