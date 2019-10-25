Michigan's quarterback room seems strong for the near future ... and Jim Harbaugh will be here to coach them.

We spoke with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels this week and touched on those subjects and more ... here are the News and Views opinions.

NEWS: Shea Patterson played his best game of the year, throwing for 276 yards at Penn State.

BEN MCDANIELS: “I thought he played tough; thought he had great presence to him. I think you could feel that from him. He loved being in the environment, had great poise and presence to him as we were playing to get back in that game and put ourselves in position there at the end.”

VIEWS: And that’s the quarterback we expected to see throughout his career at Michigan … the cocky gunslinger who can put a team on his back and win games.

Michigan will have an opportunity to win a lot of games down the stretch if that Shea Patterson shows up in each game. Saturday’s against Notre Dame will be a good start, though it’s going to be tough to maneuver the offense if the weather is as bad as expected — solid rain and 40-some degrees throughout the game.