The Michigan Wolverines hockey team formally announced its 2019-2020 incoming class Friday. The new Wolverine contingent consists of two grad transfers, one transfer and five true freshmen. “We are excited about our incoming class,” head coach Mel Pearson told mgoblue.com. “They are an exciting group who are going to make an impact right away while improving our depth along with the 20 returners that we have coming back from last year’s team.” The class is highlighted by two skaters who were selected in the first round of last June’s NHL draft, defenseman Cam York and forward Johnny Beecher. York was taken 14th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers and Beecher was drafted 30th overall by the Boston Bruins. The Wolverines went 13-16-7 overall (9-10-5-2 Big Ten) last year, after going 22-15-3 and reaching the Frozen Four in its debut under Pearson.

The Michigan Wolverines hockey team announced eight new student-athletes for the 2019-20 season. (Lon Horwedel)

Jacob Hayhurst • Forward • 5-8, 165 pounds • Grad transfer from RPI • Will wear #16 at U-M

2018-19 stats: 29 games, 3 goals, 20 assists (at RPI) Don’t let the stats fool you. Hayhurst is capable of adding double digit goals to Michigan’s offense. Hayhurst has steadily improved his play in the defensive zone, making him valuable in all three zones. Michigan associate head coach Bill Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “We watched a lot of film on Jacob and [we were] very impressed on what we saw. He led RPI in scoring and [we] expect him to come in and be a top-six forward. We really like his playmaking ability and speed.”

Shane Switzer • Defense • 6-2, 190 • Grad transfer from Boston U • #15

2018-19 stats: 17 games, 0 goals, 0 assists (at Boston U) Switzer will add depth and a steading influence to Michigan’s defensive corps. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Shane comes from Boston University and brings collegiate experience and depth to our blue line. He is an older player that will provide good leadership and we expect him to have an [offensive] resurgence and have a good year for us.”

Emil Ohrvall • Forward • 5-11, 170 • Transfer from RPI (through Waterloo of the USHL) • R-So. • #28

2018-19 stats: 59 games, 31 goals, 32 assists (at Waterloo) The Vaxjo, Sweden, native is the kind of sniper that Michigan has needed in recent years. Ohrvall is not afraid to unleash his potent wrist shot from the open areas of the scoring zone. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Emil is a player that had a big year In the USHL last season. He has a cannon of a shot and a lethal wrist shot. He has good vision that can see the ice well and has great offensive instincts.”

Cam York • Defense • 5-11, 174 • Freshman • #4

2018-19 stats: 63 games, 14 goals, 51 assist (with US NTDP U18) York will be counted on to replace Quinn Hughes quarterbacking the Michigan power play. While he doesn’t use puck control like Hughes, he’s equally effective using pinpoint passing and a very aggressive offensive approach. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Cam is an excellent distributor of the puck. He is going to be a cog on our power play unit and is a real elite defenseman. His transition to the college game will be quick and [he] should be a dominant player for us this season.”

Johnny Beecher • Forward • 6-3, 209 • Freshman • #17

2018-19 stats: 63 games, 15 goals, 28 assists (with US NTDP U18) Beecher boosted his already high stock with an outstanding offensive performance in the recent World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS), a summer precursor to and training camp for the IIHF World Junior Championships to be held over the December-January holiday period in the Czech Republic. Beecher led the WJSS USA offense with an outburst of goals that indicated he was able to take on more of an offensive role than he previously had exhibited. Beecher is known for his smooth and powerful skating. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Johnny is going to add some speed and versatility to our lineup. He is a power forward that will help us off the rush with his speed.”

Eric Ciccolini • Forward • 6-0, 170 • Freshman • #9

2018-19 stats: 48 games, 27 goals, 35 assists (with Toronto Jr. Canadiens of OJHL) Ciccolini is another potential offensive contributor for the Wolverines. His skating, scoring and offensive IQ are all upper level. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Eric adds speed to our lineup. He’s a right shot forward that has shown an ability to score. He is a fast skater with a good shot and vision.

Nick Granowicz • Forward • 6-1, 174 • Freshman • #71

2018-19 stats: 58 games, 32 goals, 27 assists (with Merritt of the BCHL) Capable of using his size and strength to win puck battles along the boards and in the corners, Granowicz had a breakout offensive season in 2018-19 in the BCHL. Muckalt (to mgoblue.com): “Nick had a tremendous year in the BCHL, being named his team MVP and [earning] all-league honors. He is strong on the puck and took a step forward offensively last season with his game. He is versatile and can play on the wing or down the middle.”

Keaton Pehrson • Defense • 6-2, 194 • Freshman • #20