While Kiefiuk’s goal per game pace has stayed consistent from 2017-18 with the Flying Aces, his assist per game pace has doubled.

Following a developmental path from the Honeybaked organization through the bantam and U-16 levels, Kieifuk is now in his third season of USHL hockey.

Kiefiuk is a 200-foot forward, playing his “hard on the puck” brand of hockey in all three zones which also makes him effective on special teams. Kiefiuk possesses both the hockey skills – hands, skating, IQ – and the grit and determination to be a contributor at the NCAA Division I level.

Named just last week to the U.S. Junior Select team that will compete in the World Junior A Challenge, Dec. 9-16, Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) forward Calen Kiefiuk is one of Michigan Hockey’s longest-term commitments. Kiefiuk pledged to former Michigan head coach Red Berenson back in Feb. 2016, nearly three years ago.

Why Michigan?

“I grew up just down the road from Ann Arbor and was a Wolverine fan my whole life, so it was a dream of mine from day one."

Commitment Story

“Actually, I made the decision on the spot. I was in for a game and visit. After we went in to Coach Berenson’s office, he asked if I wanted to be a Wolverine. Right away I said, ‘Yes.’”

Other Schools Considered

“Yeah [there were others considered], but Michigan was a dream come true.”

Preparation in the USHL and at Central Illinois

“It has definitely helped me mature as a player and a person. Playing with and being around older guys has been huge for me. Central Illinois has been great. Coach [Mike] Watt and the staff have been nothing but helpful.”

Future Academic Plans

“I would like to pursue a degree in sports management.”

Feelings On Moving On To Michigan

“I’m excited. It’s been a dream of mine to play hockey in the Maize and Blue since I can remember.”

Coach’s Comment

“Based on the past with Michigan’s offensive teams, Cal will fit in really well in that type of system. How they play – high intensity, high impact, high offense – he fits that system well. He’s a player that can make an impact in many areas of the game other than just scoring.”

---Central Illinois Flying Aces head coach Mike Watt