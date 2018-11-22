Michigan Wolverines Hockey Commit Profile: Calen Kiefiuk
Named just last week to the U.S. Junior Select team that will compete in the World Junior A Challenge, Dec. 9-16, Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) forward Calen Kiefiuk is one of Michigan Hockey’s longest-term commitments. Kiefiuk pledged to former Michigan head coach Red Berenson back in Feb. 2016, nearly three years ago.
Kiefiuk is a 200-foot forward, playing his “hard on the puck” brand of hockey in all three zones which also makes him effective on special teams. Kiefiuk possesses both the hockey skills – hands, skating, IQ – and the grit and determination to be a contributor at the NCAA Division I level.
Following a developmental path from the Honeybaked organization through the bantam and U-16 levels, Kieifuk is now in his third season of USHL hockey.
While Kiefiuk’s goal per game pace has stayed consistent from 2017-18 with the Flying Aces, his assist per game pace has doubled.
The Calen Kiefiuk File
Position: Forward
Height- 5-8
Weight: 180
Commitment Class: 2019
Hometown: Macomb, Mich.
Birthdate: Feb. 28, 2000
2018-19 Stat line: 13 games played, 4 goals, 16 assists, 1.23 points per game
Why Michigan?
“I grew up just down the road from Ann Arbor and was a Wolverine fan my whole life, so it was a dream of mine from day one."
Commitment Story
“Actually, I made the decision on the spot. I was in for a game and visit. After we went in to Coach Berenson’s office, he asked if I wanted to be a Wolverine. Right away I said, ‘Yes.’”
Other Schools Considered
“Yeah [there were others considered], but Michigan was a dream come true.”
Preparation in the USHL and at Central Illinois
“It has definitely helped me mature as a player and a person. Playing with and being around older guys has been huge for me. Central Illinois has been great. Coach [Mike] Watt and the staff have been nothing but helpful.”
Future Academic Plans
“I would like to pursue a degree in sports management.”
Feelings On Moving On To Michigan
“I’m excited. It’s been a dream of mine to play hockey in the Maize and Blue since I can remember.”
Coach’s Comment
“Based on the past with Michigan’s offensive teams, Cal will fit in really well in that type of system. How they play – high intensity, high impact, high offense – he fits that system well. He’s a player that can make an impact in many areas of the game other than just scoring.”
---Central Illinois Flying Aces head coach Mike Watt
---
