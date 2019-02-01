A win in Big Ten conference play is worth three points in the standings, and only five points separate second and seventh place in the hockey grid.

That makes every game crucial as fourth-place Michigan attempts to position itself to host a first-round home series in the Big Ten Hockey championships.

Teams finishing in second through fourth places win the opportunity to host a best two-of-three first-round series against the fifth through seventh place teams, the winners of which will join the overall conference leader in single elimination semifinals and final.

Michigan’s challenge this weekend is to face Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on the Olympic-sized Gopher home rink.

The Gophers have had a similar season to their Wolverines visitors, sitting one game under .500 overall in 2018-19. Third-place Minnesota leads Michigan by three points going into the two-game weekend series.

Both weekend games will be viewable in Southeast Michigan, Friday on Fox Sports Detroit Plus and Saturday on Fox Sports Detroit at 8 p.m. ET each night.