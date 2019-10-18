Michigan hockey gets another opportunity to secure its first win of the young season at Yost Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday evenings against Lake Superior State. Both contests will start at 7:30 p.m. and be streamed on BTN+.

No. 11 Clarkson spoiled the Wolverines’ season-opening weekend, limiting the Michigan offense to only one goal per game with a smothering defense in a pair of contests last Friday and Saturday.

The Wolverines will likely be without the services of one of their newest offensive weapons, freshman defenseman Cam York, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Clarkson series and has been unable to go full strength for a whole practice session this week.