Michigan Wolverines Hockey Hosts Lake Superior State Friday-Saturday
Michigan hockey gets another opportunity to secure its first win of the young season at Yost Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday evenings against Lake Superior State. Both contests will start at 7:30 p.m. and be streamed on BTN+.
No. 11 Clarkson spoiled the Wolverines’ season-opening weekend, limiting the Michigan offense to only one goal per game with a smothering defense in a pair of contests last Friday and Saturday.
The Wolverines will likely be without the services of one of their newest offensive weapons, freshman defenseman Cam York, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Clarkson series and has been unable to go full strength for a whole practice session this week.
Lake Superior State presents another solid challenge for Michigan. The Lakers opened the season with a pair of wins at home against Merrimack before narrowly losing two weekend games against the current top-ranked team in college hockey, Denver, last weekend.
Michigan Hockey Players To Watch
Senior forwards Will Lockwood and Jake Slaker will endeavor to bounce back from their goal-less output in the Clarkson series. The pair are crucial to the Wolverine offensive attack.
Sophomore defenseman Nick Blankenburg is the likely nominee to add offense from the Michigan blue line with York out of the lineup.
Lake Superior State Hockey Players To Watch
Sophomore forward Ashton Calder has supplied the majority of the Laker offense in his four games this season with two goals and three assists.
Junior netminder Mareks Mitens has played every minute of Lake Superior’s four games, posting a 3.01 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.
Other Big Ten Hockey Action This Weekend
Fri. — US NTDP U-18 at Michigan State (exhibition)
Fri./Sat. — Niagara at Minnesota
Fri./Sat. — Omaha at No. 12 Ohio State
Thurs./Sat. — Alaska Fairbanks at #9 Penn State (Penn State won 7-0 Thursday night)
Fri./Sat. — No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at No. 17 Wisconsin
No. 7 Notre Dame — idle
