After a disappointing opening conference weekend, losing two road nail-biters to Ohio State, Michigan returns to the ice in the comfort of their Yost Arena home rink with a pair of contests with Minnesota this Friday and Saturday. Both Michigan and Minnesota enter the weekend with identical 3-4-1 overall records.

The Wolverines are 3-1-1 at home this year, and haven't hosted a game since Oct. 25, which was also their last win. (Lon Horwedel)

The Gophers were marginally more successful in their conference debut, managing a Friday night two-overtime win at Notre Dame before losing the Saturday rematch against the Irish last weekend.

A pair of first-year Wolverines paced what little offense Michigan could manage against the Buckeyes. Freshman defenseman Cam York returned to the Michigan lineup after a three-game injury hiatus and immediately paid dividends by scoring the only Wolverine goal in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Ohio State. Redshirt sophomore Emil Ohrvall bagged his first career goal as a Wolverine in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Buckeyes. Television coverage by the Big Ten Network of both weekend Minnesota games has necessitated non-traditional starting times for both ends of the series. Friday’s puck drop at Yost will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday 5 p.m. start.

Michigan Hockey Players To Watch

Senior forwards Will Lockwood, Nick Pastujov and Jake Slaker all need to find some scoring magic for Michigan. The trio will be relied upon to supply a kick start to the dormant Michigan offense. As usual, sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann will be expected to continue his strong start in net for the Wolverines. Having shaken off the rust from sitting three games due to injury, freshman defenseman Cam York should add more scoring punch for Michigan, especially on the power play.

Minnesota Hockey Players To Watch

It’s no surprise to see lightning-quick speedster and sophomore forward Sammy Walker atop of the Minnesota scoresheet. Last season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Walker not only provided the winning double-overtime goal against Notre Dame, he also leads the Gophers' offensive parade with four goals among his seven points. A familiar face will likely face Michigan in the Gopher net for at least one of the two weekend games. Jack Lafontaine, the former Michigan goaltender, has joined Minnesota after spending a transfer year in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Other Big Ten Hockey Action This Weekend