In a penalty-filled battle befitting a Michigan-Ohio State match up, the Wolverines fell just short of sweeping the sixth-ranked and conference-leading Buckeyes with a double-overtime 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena.

The gut-wrenching result followed a come-from-behind Michigan 4-2 win on Friday night to set up the potential two-game series sweep in the Saturday series finale.

The Wolverines were masters of the comeback in both games.

On Saturday, Michigan fought back from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to send the game into the two overtime periods. After both teams failed to score in the five-minute regulation overtime, Ohio State senior forward Mason Jobst converted a breakaway chance to gain the extra point in the standings for the Buckeyes in the three-on-three double-overtime period.

Michigan freshman forward Nick Blankenburg tied the game 1-1 in the first period. The Wolverines utilized goals by senior defenseman Joe Cecconi and freshman forward Nolan Moyle to even the score at 3-3 midway through the third period.

“We’re three on three and I just think we lost track of what was going on,” described Michigan head coach Mel Pearson of Saturday’s clinching goal by Ohio State. “We’re pressing to score and we’re maybe not in that defensive mode. We lose track of the time on the clock and the guy jumps behind us and they make a good play. He gets that breakaway. [That’s] the wrong player [Jobst] you want on a breakaway.

“Tough points [in the standings] to give up, especially when it’s so critical, but tough play at the end. We just have to make sure we’re more aware of what’s going on there. Overall, I can’t fault our effort. Guys worked hard, but we just didn’t work smart.”

Friday’s Michigan comeback resulted in a more satisfying result for the Wolverines. Responding to 1-0 and 2-1 deficits on the scoreboard, Michigan capitalized on a pair of third-period goals by Moyle and a clincher by freshman forward Jimmy Lambert to set up the potential sweep on Saturday.

“They’re [Ohio State] an older team,” Pearson explained after Friday’s Michigan win. “They’ve got juniors and seniors all through the lineup. We’re one of the four youngest teams in college hockey. That shows at time in our maturity, but we’ve come a long way. I liked our perseverance in this game. That’s the word I’ll use. We hung in there and found a way to will our way to a victory. We’ll be better tomorrow.”

Praising the line of Moyle, freshman forward Garrett Van Whye and sophomore forward Dakota Raabe who produce the game winning scores, Pearson noted: “You’ve got two freshmen and a sophomore playing against seniors. They got scored on … I think it was the second goal and I didn’t like it, but they redeemed themselves. We needed something. They [OSU] don’t give up a lot of goals. Good for us and good for our players. We hung in there and found a way to get it done.”