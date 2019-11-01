Michigan Wolverines Hockey Opens Big Ten Slate At No. 13 Ohio State
After a challenging non-conference schedule produced a 3-2-1 record, Michigan Wolverines hockey will open its Big Ten Conference slate with a weekend two-game series in Columbus against defending regular-season conference champion Ohio State.
The 13th-ranked Buckeyes posted a non-conference 4-1-1 record with their only loss coming at home Oct. 19 against Omaha. Playing the smothering defensive style that typified last season’s results, Ohio State has yet to allow more than two goals against in any of their six games this campaign.
Michigan has relied on a relatively balanced scoring attack with nine different goal scorers in their opening six games. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann has been a difference-maker in goal for the Wolverines and will need to maintain his high level of play for the Wolverines to succeed in the balanced, competitive Big Ten.
Michigan Hockey Players To Watch
Junior forward Jack Becker and senior forward Will Lockwood have paced the Michigan offensive attack with three goals apiece in non-conference play.
The return of freshman defenseman Cam York to the lineup last weekend against Western Michigan was a noticeably positive effect for the Wolverines after an early season injury cost the first-year defender three games.
Mann’s level of play in goal, however, remains the key to continued competitiveness for Michigan.
Ohio State Hockey Players To Watch
Former Michigan commit and sophomore forward Gustaf Westlund leads Ohio State in scoring with his four goals and four assists.
Senior forward Tanner Laczynski is right behind Westlund in the Buckeye scoring parade with only one goal among his seven points.
Junior netminder Tommy Nappier has been a force in net for Ohio State, posting a 1.66 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in non-conference play to-date this season.
Other Big Ten Hockey Weekend Action
Fri./Sat. — #4 Cornell at Michigan State
Fri./Sat. — #5 Notre Dame at Minnesota
Thurs. — #7 Wisconsin 1 at #12 Penn State 6
Fri. — #7 Wisconsin at #12 Penn State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook