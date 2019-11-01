After a challenging non-conference schedule produced a 3-2-1 record, Michigan Wolverines hockey will open its Big Ten Conference slate with a weekend two-game series in Columbus against defending regular-season conference champion Ohio State.

The 13th-ranked Buckeyes posted a non-conference 4-1-1 record with their only loss coming at home Oct. 19 against Omaha. Playing the smothering defensive style that typified last season’s results, Ohio State has yet to allow more than two goals against in any of their six games this campaign.

Michigan has relied on a relatively balanced scoring attack with nine different goal scorers in their opening six games. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann has been a difference-maker in goal for the Wolverines and will need to maintain his high level of play for the Wolverines to succeed in the balanced, competitive Big Ten.