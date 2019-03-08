Michigan’s last remaining hope for entry into this season’s NCAA hockey tournament lies in the quest for a Big Ten conference tourney championship and the automatic NCAA bid that goes to the winner.

The Wolverines' long road toward that goal begins this weekend when they travel to Minnesota for the best-of-three quarterfinal round series against the Gophers on the “big sheet” at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

In an early February regular-season trip to Minnesota, Michigan earned a two-game split with the Gophers by winning the Friday opener, 4-2, and narrowly losing the Saturday series finale, 4-3. The Wolverines also split the December Yost Ice Arena matchup with Minnesota, again winning the series opener in extra time before succumbing to Minnesota in the Saturday re-match by the same 4-3 margin.

The tournament's third seed, Minnesota comes into the series with Michigan on a roll, having won five of their last six games, including a convincing home sweep of 12th-ranked Arizona State last weekend.

All three games of the weekend series will be carried on Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Friday at 6 p.m. CST, Saturday at 4 p.m. CST and, if necessary, Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CST.