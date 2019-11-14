As football fans of both Michigan and Michigan State gear up for the annual gridiron tilt between the two rivals, hockey aficionados of both schools are preparing for the first of two weekend games on the ice between the two schools this Thursday in Ann Arbor (6:30 p.m., BTN) and Saturday in East Lansing (7:00 p.m., BTN+).

The Wolverines and Spartans will meet on the ice again in February — Feb. 14 at Michigan State and Feb. 17 in Detroit.

Michigan State sits a rung higher in the Big Ten Conference standings than Michigan on the strength of a road 2-0 shutout over Penn State. U-M's only point in the conference run-down so far came on a home tie against Minnesota last weekend.

While Notre Dame and Penn State have been the class of the conference to date this season, it’s still early enough for any team to make a run at the top of the standings.