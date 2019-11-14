Michigan Wolverines Hockey Opens Michigan State Series Tonight
As football fans of both Michigan and Michigan State gear up for the annual gridiron tilt between the two rivals, hockey aficionados of both schools are preparing for the first of two weekend games on the ice between the two schools this Thursday in Ann Arbor (6:30 p.m., BTN) and Saturday in East Lansing (7:00 p.m., BTN+).
The Wolverines and Spartans will meet on the ice again in February — Feb. 14 at Michigan State and Feb. 17 in Detroit.
Michigan State sits a rung higher in the Big Ten Conference standings than Michigan on the strength of a road 2-0 shutout over Penn State. U-M's only point in the conference run-down so far came on a home tie against Minnesota last weekend.
While Notre Dame and Penn State have been the class of the conference to date this season, it’s still early enough for any team to make a run at the top of the standings.
Michigan Wolverines Hockey Player To Watch
As repetitive as it seems, sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann absolutely commands the attention of fans and opponents alike. Mann has been the overriding strength of the Wolverine effort every game this season, compiling a sparkling 1.89 goals against average and .935 save percentage.
Michigan State Player To Watch
Nearly matching Mann’s stat line, Spartan netminder senior John Lethemon posted the shutout against Penn State and has a 2.62 goals against average and a .926 save percentage, backstopping each of Michigan State’s three wins.
Other Big Ten Hockey Action This Weekend
Fri./Sat. — No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 15 Wisconsin
Fri./Sat. — No. 8 Penn State at Minnesota
Ohio State — idle
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook