Michigan Wolverines Hockey Plays Outdoors At Notre Dame Stadium Saturday
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
For the eighth time since they pioneered the concept with Michigan State in the “Cold War” on Oct. 6, 2001 at Spartan Stadium, Michigan hockey (6-7-6 overall, 2-4-4-2 Big Ten) will take the ice outdoors, this time against Notre Dame (12-5-1, 5-3-0-0), Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. (it was originally set for 3 p.m., but was moved due to weather concerns). The game, held at Notre Dame (Football) Stadium, will be televised on NBCSN.
Since the “Cold War” against MSU, Michigan has competed outdoors at Camp Randall (against Wisconsin) in 2010, “The Big Chill at The Big House" (MSU at Michigan Stadium) also in 2010, Progressive Field (against Ohio State in Cleveland) in 2012, Comerica Park (Detroit) for two Great Lakes Invitational games in 2013 and at the Hockey City Classic at Soldier Field (Chicago) against Michigan State in 2015 .
The Wolverines will face a sixth-ranked Notre Dame team against whom they opened their Big Ten Conference schedule in early November, splitting a two-game set.
Michigan initiated the second half of their 2018-19 campaign with a pair of 2-2 ties over the past weekend against Michigan Tech and Michigan State in this season’s Great Lakes Invitational tournament.
Notre Dame shut out Boston College, 4-0, on New Year’s Eve to start their post-holiday schedule.
Michigan Players To Watch
With top scoring sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes and sophomore forward Josh Norris still in Canada participating for Team USA in the World Junior Championship, the pair of Pastujov brothers, junior Nick and sophomore Michael, will be charged with supplying offense to the Michigan attack.
Notre Dame Player To Watch
Junior goaltender Cale Morris continues to lead the traditionally defense-oriented Irish game plan. In 15 games, Morris has posted a 2.13 goals-against average and a sizzling .931 save percentage.
Other Big Ten Hockey Weekend Action
Fri./Sat. — No. 7 Ohio State at Michigan State
Fri./Sat. — No. 9 Penn State at Minnesota
Fri./Sat. — No. 8 Denver at Wisconsin
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook