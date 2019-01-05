For the eighth time since they pioneered the concept with Michigan State in the “Cold War” on Oct. 6, 2001 at Spartan Stadium, Michigan hockey (6-7-6 overall, 2-4-4-2 Big Ten) will take the ice outdoors, this time against Notre Dame (12-5-1, 5-3-0-0), Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. (it was originally set for 3 p.m., but was moved due to weather concerns). The game, held at Notre Dame (Football) Stadium, will be televised on NBCSN.

Since the “Cold War” against MSU, Michigan has competed outdoors at Camp Randall (against Wisconsin) in 2010, “The Big Chill at The Big House" (MSU at Michigan Stadium) also in 2010, Progressive Field (against Ohio State in Cleveland) in 2012, Comerica Park (Detroit) for two Great Lakes Invitational games in 2013 and at the Hockey City Classic at Soldier Field (Chicago) against Michigan State in 2015 .

The Wolverines will face a sixth-ranked Notre Dame team against whom they opened their Big Ten Conference schedule in early November, splitting a two-game set.

Michigan initiated the second half of their 2018-19 campaign with a pair of 2-2 ties over the past weekend against Michigan Tech and Michigan State in this season’s Great Lakes Invitational tournament.

Notre Dame shut out Boston College, 4-0, on New Year’s Eve to start their post-holiday schedule.