For Michigan to repeat their 2018 march through the playoffs to a berth in the Frozen Four tourney finals, everything had to go just right in three straight weekends of the Big Ten conference playoffs.

In their opening weekend, best-of-three quarterfinal round in Minnesota, everything did not go just right.

Fittingly, Friday night’s opening game boiled down to an overtime battle, the 11th such extra-time game the Wolverines had played since the start of Big Ten conference play in mid-November.

Ten minutes into overtime, Gopher sophomore forward Brannon McManus scored a power-play goal to clinch the series opener and put Michigan directly behind the eight ball for the weekend.

Adding salt to the wound, Michigan had taken an early 2-0 lead in the game on goals by sophomore forward Michael Pastujov and junior forward Will Lockwood. Minnesota fought back with a second-period goal by senior captain forward Tyler Sheehy and a game-tying effort by freshman forward Blake McLaughlin midway through the third period.

“It’s a tough way to lose, especially with the importance of the first game in a short series like this,” Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said. “I am really proud of the team and their work ethic and how they competed tonight.”

Minnesota took the energy gained by that opening-night win and buried Michigan’s postseason hopes with a three-goal offensive outburst in the first period Saturday night on the way to a 4-1 series-clinching victory. Junior forward Rem Pitlick scored two of the Gopher’s four goals to add to this team-leading season totals.

“We weren’t ready to play and they were,” lamented a disappointed Pearson of the Saturday outcome. “That was the bottom line. They jumped us. Other games we’ve been able to claw ourselves out, but at this time of year when teams are desperate, you can’t do that.”

The series loss eliminates the Wolverines from the potential Big Ten Tournament title that was their only route to an NCAA Championship entry.