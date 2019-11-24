Crookshank scored his second goal of the game just 36 seconds into overtime to give the Wildcats a 3-2 win and a split in their weekend two-game set with Michigan. The Wolverines opened the series with a 4-1 victory over New Hampshire on Friday night.

MIchigan junior forward Michael Pastujov fed the Wolverines’ hopes for a weekend sweep when he opened Saturday’s contest with a power play goal halfway through the first period. Crookshank evened the score, 1-1, with an unassisted effort early in the second period. Senior Wolverine forward Jake Slaker bagged his first goal of the season at 13:50 of the middle period to put Michigan back ahead, 2-1. Wildcat defenseman Max Gildon solved Michigan senior goaltender Hayden Lavigne late in that second period to knot the score, 2-2. Crookshank’s overtime winner sealed the win for New Hamsphire.

“They pushed hard and we ran out of gas,” said Michigan head coach Mel Pearson to the Michigan Daily after Saturday’s game. “We couldn’t get out of our zone. We just never recovered from that, even in overtime.

“We had a lot of turnovers in the third period tonight in what I call the danger zone, the top of the circles to the blue line and that’s on our forwards. We didn’t do a very good job for our defensemen, helping them out. Our forwards turned the puck over a number of times, and on the winning goal, same thing.”

Pearson opted to give Lavigne his first game action of the season in net on Saturday night after going with sophomore netminder Strauss Mann on Friday. Mann held the Wolverines in the game early in the Friday opener.

“He kept us in the game at the start,” said Pearson of Mann’s Friday performance. “He made a couple of big saves before we could get going.”

Freshman forward Johnny Beecher’s two goals fueled the Friday victory as Michigan found some of the offense they had sought throughout the early 2019-20 season. Beecher’s first goal of the night came on the power play midway through the first period. Fellow freshman Cam York used a wrap-around effort to give Michigan a 2-1 lead with just two minutes left in the first period. Junior forward Jack Becker extended the Wolverine lead to 3-1 in the second period. Beecher empty net goal sealed the win for Michigan.