Michigan head coach Mel Pearson has taken just that opportunity, attending early portions of the tournament, where Beecher leads Team USA in goals (3) and points (4) after two days of competition.

For Michigan hockey fans, the WJSS presents an opportunity to see two 2019 freshmen, defenseman Cam York and forward John Beecher , and one 2020 freshman, goaltender Erik Portillo , in action.

The tourney serves as a training camp for the national teams from those four countries to start preparations for putting together a squad which will participate in the IIHF World Junior Championships (WJC), held in the Czech Republic over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday this season.

Several Michigan Wolverines, present and future, are standing out at the 2019 edition of the World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS) hockey tournament currently running at the USA Arena in Plymouth, Mich. It is a unique opportunity to view the top junior age (under 20) players from the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The USA national squad has been split between White and Blue teams so far to provide coaches an opportunity to see more players in action. But, going forward, the team has cut down the squad to just one competitive unit to play their final four games, two against Canada and one each against Finland and Sweden.



The level of hockey at the WJSS is unparalleled in developmental hockey since most of the top players from the four competing countries desire an opportunity to show their fitness for participating in the upcoming WJC. Tickets for the WJSS, which runs through next weekend, are readily available and inexpensive.

And the U-M players have not disappointed with their play early on.

York scored a goal in Sunday’s 7-1 USA Blue’s victory over Finland and has logged heavy minutes on both special teams, power play and penalty killing. He’s expected to serve in those roles for Michigan this fall, hopefully replacing former star Quinn Hughes' duty running the power play. While Hughes succeeded by his elite puck control, York is more of a pinpoint passer in man-advantage situations.



Portillo impressed in Sweden’s Sunday 2-1 overtime victory over USA White. Planned to be the next incoming goaltender for the Wolverine program, the 6-6, 209-pound netminder will play this coming season for Dubuque of the United States Hockey League (USHL) before joining the Michigan program in the fall of 2020.

In this viewing, Portillo made all the stops required of him including a late third-period breakaway to pace the Swedish victory. The only goal he allowed came early in the contest when he made two big saves point blank before the US finally converted on a third shot. The Goteborg, Sweden, native of Colombian descent, will work on rebound control and quicker post to post movement in his preparation year at Dubuque.

Beecher, who as mentioned leads Team USA in goals (3) and points (4) after the first two days, has been an offensive revelation for the USA squad so far in the WJSS. He scored a breakaway goal in the USA Blue’s opening game win over Sweden and added a pair in their 7-1 victory over Finland.

Beecher possesses elite skating speed for a 6-3, 191-pound center. He has willingly filled a supporting offensive role in his two seasons with the US National Team Development Program, but has served notice in the WJSS that there is more offensive potential to be discovered in his game.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com tweeted after Sunday’s game, “So, John Beecher has scored a pair of goals this afternoon, getting one on a deflection and another after gaining the slot. IMO, the most impressive (US) player at the camp … hands down”.

Fans of local Michigan-based Detroit Red Wings have the opportunity to watch several of the team’s prospects in action. Center Otto Kivenmaki is centering a line for Finland and forward Jonatan Berggren is skating major minutes for Sweden. Center Joe Veleno, the Wings’ 2018 first-round selection, will play a major role for Canada when they take the ice for their first contest later today.



The WJSS is also serving as an opportunity for three international prospects who currently stand to be drafted at the very top of next June’s 2020 NHL Draft, to be conducted in Montreal.

Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz are slated to be selected in the first handful of picks atop the first round and Finnish forward Anton Lundell will not be far behind the Swedish pair. Raymond has a smooth and complete all-round skill set and an elite hockey IQ. The puck literally follows him around the ice. Holtz is a more electric version of Raymond even though he isn’t counted on as much in the defensive zone. Finnish forward Anton Lundell is a poor man’s version of the two Swedes, if only barely so, and plays center which adds value to his skill package. All three of the internationals are nearly two years younger than a majority of the other players in the tournament.

Stay tuned to TheWolverine.com for further updates as the tourney progresses.