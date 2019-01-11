While not holding quite the allure of football’s version of “The Game”, hockey’s Michigan-Ohio State matchups have a history that dates back to 1964 with Michigan holding an 81-43-13 advantage over the Buckeyes.

Matching that success over fourth-ranked Ohio State will be a challenge for the Wolverines this season, especially during this weekend’s road pair of contests set for Friday and Saturday evenings in Columbus.

Friday night’s contest will be carried on BTN Plus and Saturday night’s game will be carried on the Big Ten Network.

Ohio State (12-4-4, 5-2-3-2 Big Ten) sits atop the Big Ten conference standings and has never dropped below #7 in the national rankings this season.

Michigan (7-8-5, 3-4-4-2 Big Ten) will attempt to recover from a mid-week stumble against lightly-regarded Hockey East foe Merrimack. The Wolverines lost to Merrimack at Yost Ice Arena Tuesday night, 4-2.

The Buckeyes sport the best goal differential this season in Big Ten play, scoring 34 goals while only allowing 20. Senior forward Mason Jobst leads the Buckeyes in conference scoring with nine goals and six assists in ten games.