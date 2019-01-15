Michigan Hoops-Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing radio's Tom Crawford rejoins the podcast, in a lively session on Michigan basketball and football.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's upcoming basketball tests, and what record gets a share of the Big Ten championship. On the football side, they delve into the coaching changes and what's ahead for 2019.
Here's what Crawford has to say.
