{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 12:28:00 -0600') }}

Michigan Hoops-Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Junior guard Zavier Simpson took personally Northwestern's defenders laying off him.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Lansing radio's Tom Crawford rejoins the podcast, in a lively session on Michigan basketball and football.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's upcoming basketball tests, and what record gets a share of the Big Ten championship. On the football side, they delve into the coaching changes and what's ahead for 2019.

