 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Hoops/Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Hoops/Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford is back to talk about Isaiah Livers' return, the football season and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton break down the importance of Livers' return for his senior season, as well as discussing Michigan's top football performers — and whether they'll get to perform.

Isaiah Livers was all smiles early last season, and brought plenty of smiles to U-M fans with his return.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

