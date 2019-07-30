Michigan Makes Big Impression On 2021 Four-Star Aaron Armitage
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy class of 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage visited Michigan for the first time over the weekend for the Wolverines' BBQ recruiting event.The four-star recruit, who r...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news