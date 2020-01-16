THURSDAY THOUGHTS: On Campanile's Defection, Hoops Defense & More
Michigan seemed set to keep linebackers coach Anthony Campanile before (out of left field) Campanile took an assistant coach job with the Miami Dolphins.
Everyone thought U-M was going to keep him after Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano hired Robb Smith Tuesday — Campanile was their first choice — and yes, this is a blow.
