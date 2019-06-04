Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Detroit radio host Doug Karsch says Michigan baseball has a shot in the Super Regional at UCLA. Plus, he like Juwan Howard's growing basketball staff.
Karsch joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, talking a couple of Michigan varsity sports in the spotlight. Here's what Karsch had to say.
