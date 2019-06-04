News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 15:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Bqiotk6z8j3wnl8gzyd9
Michigan's newest basketball assistant, Phil Martelli, says Juwan Howard wants to debate before deciding.
John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox

Detroit radio host Doug Karsch says Michigan baseball has a shot in the Super Regional at UCLA. Plus, he like Juwan Howard's growing basketball staff.

Karsch joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, talking a couple of Michigan varsity sports in the spotlight. Here's what Karsch had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}