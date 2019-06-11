Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Michigan baseball is in the college World Series for the first time since 1984, and Juwan Howard fills out his staff.
Those are the topics at hand, with Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joining senior editor John Borton on the podcast. The two delve into the U-M baseball squad's breakthrough, and also recent developments by Howard and his program.
Here's what Crawford has to say.
---
