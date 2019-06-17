Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Michigan baseball and football, on the podcast with senior editor John Borton.
Crawford discusses tonight's showdown against Florida State, as well as diving into some football talk. He's as passionate as always regarding what's ahead.
Here's what Crawford has to say.
