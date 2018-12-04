TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Urban, Recruiting, Bowl Game, Hoops & More
Brandon Brown and Austin Fox discuss Urban Meyer's retirement, how it might affect U-M's recruiting and the overall impact it will have on the field in the Big Ten. Michigan's bowl game against Florida and John Beilein's dominant hoops team are also discussed.
