TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Urban, Recruiting, Bowl Game, Hoops & More

Graphic by Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown and Austin Fox discuss Urban Meyer's retirement, how it might affect U-M's recruiting and the overall impact it will have on the field in the Big Ten. Michigan's bowl game against Florida and John Beilein's dominant hoops team are also discussed.


