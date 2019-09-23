Michigan Wolverines Post-Game Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen insists Wisconsin isn't getting the credit it deserves, but he's not blind to U-M's issues.
Van Bergen talks at length about the Wolverines' 35-14 loss in Madison, touching on the play of both U-M lines, the turnovers, the inability to slow Wisconsin's rushing attack, motivational coaching and much more. He and senior editor John Borton discuss where the Wolverines go from here.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook