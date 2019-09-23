Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen insists Wisconsin isn't getting the credit it deserves, but he's not blind to U-M's issues.

Van Bergen talks at length about the Wolverines' 35-14 loss in Madison, touching on the play of both U-M lines, the turnovers, the inability to slow Wisconsin's rushing attack, motivational coaching and much more. He and senior editor John Borton discuss where the Wolverines go from here.



