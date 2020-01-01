News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 16:58:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Postgame Video: Harbaugh, Patterson, McGrone Talk Loss

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan led at halftime but didn't score in the second stanza losing 35-16 to Alabama. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Shea Patterson and linebacker Cam McGrone discuss the loss.

Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban meet after Alabama's 35-16 win over Michigan.
Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban meet after Alabama's 35-16 win over Michigan. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

