Michigan's three signees/commitments hit the postseason this week, but only two survived. In Washington, defending state 1A champion Lynden Christian, led by U-M signee Cole Bajema, bowed out of the playoffs in a stunning 73-50 loss to rivals King's. The loss snapped Christian's 31-game win streak.

Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema are Michigan's two 2019 signees. Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Bajema, who was held to four points on only 1-for-7 shooting as the focus of King’s defense, finished the season averaging 23.9 points per game. Lynden Christian had beaten Connell 79-53 in the Class 1A regional tournament Feb. 25 to advance. Bajema scored 16 points in the win. In Texas, Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson, Michigan’s other 2019 signee, led his team with 13 points in a 42-36 victory over Permian in a semifinal of the Region I-6A boys basketball tournament March 1.

Guyer (32-4) will take on No. 1 Duncanville, a 71-50 winner over Euless Trinity in Friday’s first game, today in a regional final contest. Saturday. The winner advances to the Class 6A state tournament next weekend at San Antonio’s Alamodome. Wilson scored 19 points to help lead Guyer to an 82-66 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge last week, which advanced the team to the Regionals. He’s averaging 18.5 points per game.



Finally, Toledo’s Zeb Jackson, a Michigan junior pledge, earned District IV Player of the Year honors in his state after averaging 25 points during the regular season.