Klein is anything but surprised, though, based on the buy-in from her team upon her arrival in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2018.

Klein has steered her very young team, playing with only three seniors, to a 12-3-1 overall record and a near-perfect 7-1-1 Big Ten mark. Those totals have earned Klein and her team recognition in the form of a No. 16 national ranking in the Oct. 21 version of the United Soccer Coaches’ team rankings.

Sitting atop the Big Ten standings going into the home stretch of the conference schedule, Michigan women’s soccer head coach Jennifer Klein couldn’t be blamed for being at least a little surprised at how quickly the program’s fortunes have shifted in only her second year at the helm.

The team has benefited offensively from the acumen of a pair of juniors, Sarah Stratigakis and Nicki Hernandez , and a pair of sophomores, Raleigh Loughman and Meredith Haakenson .

“I think the other huge difference is our willingness to be a good defensive team as well as a good attacking team. Last year, we really changed style of play and created an attacking identity. In doing that, we lost a little of our defensive edge. This year, they’ve made a huge commitment to defense and I think you can see that in the results we’ve been able to get.”

“Two things,” Klein told The Wolverine on a sunny day before a mid-week practice when asked about her team’s success. “One, non-soccer related is the continued development of the culture within the program. That was an area that we wanted to build and grow. I think the players' enthusiasm and willingness to make the Michigan women’s soccer program one with a strong culture has made a big difference in what we’re doing on the field.

Stratigakis and Loughman are tied for the team lead in total points with 18, while Haakenson’s eight goals lead the squad.

“She’s a quiet individual, but I think she’s finding ways to lead with her style of play,” Klein said of Stratigakis. “She’s good on the ball, able to take on multiple defenders.

"I think the biggest step forward for her has been her defensive presence within the game. She’s always been a player that has great offensive ability and instincts, but she’s learning to defend, learning that if she can be good on both sides of the ball, she can be an even more impactful player.”

“Our team has been doing very well defensively, and that really helps with the attacking side of the ball," Stratigakis noted. "We have been in a lot of close games where we’ve been able to come out with a win.”

Klein has been just as impressed with Lough, Haakensen and Hernandez as well.

“When you look at Raleigh Loughman and Meredith Haakensen, two sophomores who have found ways to be hugely impactful in the way they’re contributing, not only in scoring but in possessing the ball,” Klein said. “I think that Nikki Hernandez hasn’t gotten as many points, but the fact is that she can go box to box, playing almost every minute of every game, finding ways to make the rest of the team play great. You can’t translate that ability purely into points, but she’s made huge difference for us. She’s one of those that you have to come to the game to see it, to really appreciate it."

Unsung in their efforts on the defensive side of the ball are junior goalkeeper Hillary Beall and junior defender Alia Martin.

“Hillary Beall has always been a solid player here at Michigan, but this year just has a different way and confidence she’s playing with. She’s done a tremendous job,” Klein pointed out. “Alia Martin and her ability to change positions and be a defender for us and provide some leadership and stability for us back there has been great.”

Michigan closes out their regular season home schedule at U-M Soccer Stadium this weekend with a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup with Rutgers and a 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon tilt against Maryland.

The Big Ten Tournament starts on Sunday November 3 with quarterfinal matches at campus sites before concluding at Rutgers the weekend of Nov. 8-10.