The decision to have four top individuals — graduate student Stevan Micic, fifth-year seniors Myles Amine and Logan Massa, and redshirt junior Kanen Storr – take Olympic redshirts certainly complicates the task facing Michigan wrestling head coach Sean Bormet this year. However, taking advantage of these types of opportunities is part of the program’s philosophy. “During the recruiting process, we look for kids who have aspirations to win Olympic gold medals,” Bormet said. “It’s the pinnacle of our sport. Winning an NCAA championship is also part of that, but the Olympics only come around every four years.”

Sophomore heavyweight Mason Parris enters the season ranked No. 9 nationally by FloWrestling. (Courtesy Michigan Athletics)

Michigan will be without Micic and Amine, both three-time All-Americans at 133 and 174 pounds, respectively; Massa, an All-American as a redshirt freshman at 165 pounds; and Storr, who posted a 26-8 record at 141 pounds last season. “There’s a lot of variables that go into it. For us, we’re really committed to our athletes and the preparation it takes to have your best chance to succeed," Bormet said. "There’s a lot of similarity between freestyle [the style competed in for the Olympics] and folkstyle [what is wrestled in college]. Sometimes, you have to make decisions based on weight class and what it takes to be optimally prepared at your weight class. It’s exciting for us. “We already have two guys who are qualified [for the Olympics in Micic and Amine] and we have opportunity for more between our college roster and our club athletes. That’s definitely an exciting start and there’s a lot of momentum.” Handling the required lineup changes is the task that faces the remaining Wolverines, who will be led by sophomore heavyweight Mason Parris. Parris was pulled out of redshirt Jan. 3 of last year and posted an 11-4 win over then-No. 1 Amar Dhesi of Oregon State in his varsity debut. He went on to post a 3-2 record at the NCAA Championships, where he reached the round of 12, and led U-M — which finished fifth nationally — with 32 wins and 13 falls last year. “It’s challenging, but we have a group of young guys that are very talented and have been working very hard,” Bormet admitted. “It’s going to give a lot of them an opportunity to shine. I think they’ll be ready to embrace the challenges.”

Michigan Wolverines Wrestling's 2019-20 Season At A Glance

Big Ten predicted finish: Top four behind powerhouses Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State – who might be the best three teams in the country. Coach’s Expectations: “I look at this year as an incredible opportunity for some of these young guys to get in our lineup and shine,” Bormet said. “It’s also an opportunity and challenge for our coaching staff too. We welcome those kinds of challenges. "It’s a great problem to have [with the Olympic redshirts], and I’ve told everyone else on the team, once we made the decision to Olympic redshirt the four of them, that everybody has to be ready to wrestle this year. Every guy on the roster has to be ready. You may start out redshirting, but you may get pulled out of redshirt. You may be No. 2 on the roster, but at any given time, you’ve got to be ready to be put in the lineup and go. We need a full effort every week in terms of preparation. Everyone on this roster is on notice that they need to be training at their best.” Top Wrestler: Sophomore heavyweight Mason Parris lost in the match to be an All-American as a true freshman last season and then won a Junior World Championship this summer. Wrestler to Watch: Redshirt senior Austin Assad won the Cleveland State Open at 125 and will try to make the lineup at that weight with last season’s starter, Drew Mattin, moving up to 133 pounds. “He looks really good this fall," Bormet said of Assad. Must See Event: Iowa, ranked as the best dual team in the country this preseason by WrestleStat.com, visits Ann Arbor Feb. 8.

Michigan Wrestling Coach Sean Bormet Breaks Down His Roster By Weight Class