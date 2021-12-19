Michigan women's basketball makes history in OT victory over No. 5 Baylor

The Michigan women's program was able to exact revenge on No. 5 Baylor while also making history in the process. Following up last year's Sweet Sixteen overtime loss to the Bears in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines once again took the Bears to overtime in the latest rendition of the match-up.

This time, the Wolverines were able to eke out a 74-68 victory over the Bears to get the program's first win over a Top-5 program in program history.

While the win in itself is impressive on its own, the Wolverines were able to win without its star player, Naz Hillmon, for the overtime period. Hillmon finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

However, it was guard Leigha Brown who put the team on her back and willed the Wolverines to victory. Brown led all scorers with 25 points and added 5 rebounds.

This victory for the No. 13 program in the nation puts the Wolverines at an 11-1 record and will undoubtedly propel the program to a Top-10 ranking this week.

U-M returns to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to face Eastern Michigan.

