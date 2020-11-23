“It was a great game,” Tatum said. “The No. 1 running back in the country (Donovan Edwards) put on a show with six touchdowns. He’s a great player. I give it all to him. We obviously came out on top by 50. The defense did great. It was a great game overall.”

Tatum blew up on the recruiting trail this offseason, earning offers from several top programs around the country, including Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Now, Tatum is looking to narrow down his lengthy offer list.

“It’s coming down,” Tatum said. “I’m trying to get my list down to about 10 right now. I think I’ll do that soon or at least in the next couple of months. I’ve still been talking to a lot of schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.”