Michigan Working Hard On Rising 2022 Colorado OL Braden Miller
Braden Miller is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star 2022 offensive tackle out of Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest holds about a dozen offers and is consistently hearing from a handful of top programs.
“Recruiting has been great,” Miller said. “I would say Michigan State, Nebraska, Stanford and Michigan are the schools recruiting me the hardest early on.”
Along with those four, Miller has scholarships in hand from Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Utah and a few others.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Miller back on September 1, the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to rising juniors. Of course, U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner dished out the offer, and the two have been in constant contact since then.
