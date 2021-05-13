 Michigan Wovlerines Football Frosh Earns Gatorade Player of the Year Honors
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 13:21:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Frosh Earns Gatorade Prep Player of the Year Honors

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan freshman running back Donovan Edwards has the potential to be a special player at U-M, having impressed many this spring with his ability as an early enrollee. The prep All-American added to his trophy case this week when he captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the state of Michigan.

Edwards rushed for 257 yards in West Bloomfield’s Jan. 25 state championship win, part of a 1,500-yard plus abbreviated campaign. He also caught 149 yards in passes and will likely be a threat out of the backfield, as well.

“Donovan has displayed some unique talent,” Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said this spring. “I think it’s pretty evident the kind of talent that he has through his recruitment. Those types of plays have shown up on the field. He’s an exceptional player with explosive play ability; he’s so versatile in everything he does. He can run the ball and he can catch the ball.”

RELATED: Michigan Football Makes Steve Clinkscale Hire Official

RELATED: What They're Saying: Clinkscale A Huge Add For Michigan, Big Loss For UK

Michigan Wolverines football freshman Donovan Edwards is Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman Donovan Edwards is Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Gatorade State Player of the Year award winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria:

Athletic Excellence - Standout performance in their respective sport made at the high school, club, national or international levels of competition.

Academic Achievement - Review of GPA and class rank, as well as SAT and ACT scores, and academic honors distinctions.

Exemplary Character - Commitment to sportsmanship, character and community through membership and participation in positive activities.

From the Gatorade release:

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in May, Edwards joins an elite group of past state football award-winners, including Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Christian McCaffrey (2012-13 & 2013-14, Valor Christian High School, Colo.).

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior running back rushed for 1,502 yards and 30 touchdowns on 134 carries this past season, leading the Lakers (11-1) to the Division 1 state championship. Edwards also caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Captain of the Detroit Free Press Dream Team, he was an All-State honoree, a MaxPreps First Team All-American and was named to the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game roster.

Edwards has served as a mentor for at-risk students and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth football programs.

“Donovan Edwards is the most dominant skill player I’ve seen in 23 years of coaching,” said John Blackstock, head coach at Lake Orion High. “He has a unique combination of speed and strength, but what I feel sets him apart is an innate ability to take over a game.”

Edwards will compete with veteran Hassan Haskins and second-year frosh Blake Corum for carries this year. Frosh Tavi Dunlap is also vying for time.

“We’re in a different situation this year,” Gattis said. “We don’t have the depth that we had at running back. I think Hassan and Blake have proved themselves that they’re two elite backs that need to touch the ball as many times as possible.

“As we move forward, I think by situation, I feel very good about those two guys and, obviously, what Donovan and Tavi bring as freshmen.”

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNoaWdhbi13b3ZsZXJpbmVzLWZvb3RiYWxsLWZyb3NoLWVh cm5zLWdhdG9yYWRlLXBsYXllci1vZi10aGUteWVhci1ob25vcnMiCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG bWljaGlnYW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi13b3ZsZXJp bmVzLWZvb3RiYWxsLWZyb3NoLWVhcm5zLWdhdG9yYWRlLXBsYXllci1vZi10 aGUteWVhci1ob25vcnMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=