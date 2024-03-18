On Monday afternoon, Michigan senior wide receiver and special teamer Eamonn Dennis announced he will enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Wolverines. Dennis contributed on special teams, appearing in 29 games during his four seasons with the program.

Dennis announced his intentions to transfer on social media on Monday.

"Having completed my studies at UMICH in an accelerated 3.5 years and still holding two years of eligibility, after sincere reflection and heartfelt discussions with my family, I've made the decision to explore new opportunities through the transfer portal.

"I want to extend my appreciation to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore, Coach Herb, and the entire coaching staff for their unwavering support and mentorship. To my teammates, who have became brothers, thank you for the lifelong memories. Being a Michigan man has taught me lessons that will resonate throughout my lifetime."

The senior special teams player will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me throughout my journey & forever GO BLUE!"