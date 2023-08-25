Wilson, a Hawai'i native, has worn No. 14 all three seasons in his Michigan career so far, but according to the team roster, the senior will switch to jersey No. 1 for his fourth year in the maize and blue.

But that's not the case for Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, who appears to be switching his jersey number from No. 14 to No. 1.

Typically, jersey number changes are reserved for players in position battles or young players looking to find a role on special teams. Senior wide receivers who have played a large role on a team for three consecutive seasons tend to stick with their number, especially in the jersey-selling NIL era.

Wearing No. 14 as a junior, Wilson racked up 376 yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions. He also had two rushing touchdowns on two carries.

Wilson opened the 2022 season on a tear. He torched Michigan's non-conference opponents for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. He also had a 21-yard rushing touchdown against his hometown Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in week two.

Wilson's production in the Big Ten slate of games was quieter than Michigan would have hoped. The junior failed to eclipse 30 yards of receiving in any Big Ten game, and he missed games against Indiana and Rutgers with an injury.

Perhaps one of the most controversial moments of last year's college football season happened in the 2022 College Football Playoff when Wilson seemingly caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy. However, the touchdown was taken off the board after replay.

No. 14 still totaled 122 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on six touches in that game as Michigan saw its season come to a close in heartbreaking fashion.

Now wearing No. 1, Wilson has an opportunity to be Michigan's go-to receiver as he looks to pick up from where he left off last December.