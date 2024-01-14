Michigan WR Roman Wilson has declared for the NFL Draft.

On Monday night, Wilson and Team 144 achieved their dream of winning a National Championship, and now Wilson will pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Wilson led Michigan in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns this season, wearing the historic #1 jersey. Wilson had one season of eligibility remaining with the Covid exemption for the 2020 season. Wilson has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.