Michigan WR Roman Wilson declares for NFL Draft
Michigan WR Roman Wilson has declared for the NFL Draft.
On Monday night, Wilson and Team 144 achieved their dream of winning a National Championship, and now Wilson will pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.
Wilson led Michigan in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns this season, wearing the historic #1 jersey.
Wilson had one season of eligibility remaining with the Covid exemption for the 2020 season. Wilson has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN VIA MGOBLUE.COM
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Three-year letterman (2020-21-22)
• Has appeared in 46 games at wide receiver with 24 starts
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram