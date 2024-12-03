Michigan WR Tyler Morris expected to enter Transfer Portal

Three days after Michigan's regular season ended with a 13-10 victory in Columbus, it was reported by Adam Friedman that Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Portal won't officially open until Dec. 9, but Morris is expected to enter after a three-year career with the Wolverines.

A four-star recruit out of Nazareth Academy, Morris was a part of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class as the 155th-ranked player in the country, the fifth-ranked player in Illinois and the No. 25 receiver in the class.

In high school, he was known for being teammates with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The duo won two state championships together at Nazareth Academy before McCarthy set out for Ann Arbor prior to the 2021 season.

During his three years at Michigan, Morris caught 39 passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his career came in the 2024 Rose Bowl, when he caught a pass on a crossing route from his former high school teammate. Morris carried the ball down the sideline and tightroped the white paint into the end zone for a 38-yard score, giving Michigan its first lead of the game, and its first lead in any of its three College Football Playoff appearances.

As a junior with the Wolverines this season, Morris caught 23 balls for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Morris will now seek out another school, where he will spend his final year of eligibility.