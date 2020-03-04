News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 11:52:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mid-Week Chat: U-M Basketball & The NCAA Tournament, Spring Football & More

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Join TheWolverine staff as we answer all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team and the impending Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, the approach of spring football, all the latest news in recruiting and much more.

CLICK HERE TO BE A PART OF THE CONVERSATION.

RELATED: Shoop on U-M's Staff, Zordich on Seldon

RELATED: Howard Watches Emoni Bates; Latest on Christopher

From left: Michigan Wolverines basketball's Franz Wagner, Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks and Zavier Simpson
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be tomorrow night against Nebraska at 6:30. (Per Kjeldsen)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}