Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Defensive Position Groups

We assessed the Michigan football offense's position groups at the halfway point of the season, and now it's time to do the same for the defense, which ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (310 yards per contest). Here, we assign letter grades for each of the Maize and Blue's defensive position groups, breaking down what they've done so far and any trends to keep an eye on, while also evaluating the special teams. RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Offensive Position Groups RELATED: Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Named A Midseason All-American

Michigan Football Defensive Line: B+

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's PFF grade leads all edge defenders nationally. (AP Images)

For the sake of simplicity, we'll consider every Wolverine defender who's primary aligned on the line of scrimmage a defensive lineman — including second-year freshman outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell and redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo (junior Aidan Hutchinson and other edge defenders have been listed on the roster as defensive ends). Adding Ojabo and Harrell to the bunch bolsters it quite a bit, too. The former has 4.5 sacks and has taken a huge step forward, with 14 pressures according to PFF, . Some of the credit there goes to Hutchinson, who leads the Big Ten and is ninth in the country with 5.5 sacks, and was named a midseason All-American. All the attention from opposing offensive lines, with the help of running backs and tight ends, goes to Hutchinson, freeing up the others, allowing for the Wolverines to possess the nation's eighth-best pass rush, according to PFF. The Maize and Blue are generating pressure on 37.3 percent of pass-rushing snaps in which they don't bring more than four rushers, a mark that ranks ninth in the nation. Oddly enough, that's actually higher than the Wolverines' 36.6 percent overall pressure rate, which includes blitzes. Only blitzing on 33.5 percent of passing downs, while still having a successful pass rush, is helping a group of defensive backs that isn't having to cover for as long, masking some potential issues on the back end. That's complementary football at its finest, something the Michigan staff has continually harped on throughout the season. Now to the interior defensive line, which was a major concern heading into the season but has exceeded expectations. A much stouter front line has helped the defense give up just 3.5 yards per carry, which slots 40th in the country, and 119.3 yards per game on the ground, a mark that checks in No. 39 nationally. Redshirt freshman nose guard Mazi Smith and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton have made significant strides this season, holding down the middle. They don't make every tackle, with the duo totaling a combined 33 stops, but the gap integrity has been there for the most part, allowing for the edge guys, linebackers and safeties to clean up.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Football Linebackers: B

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Ross led the team in tackles last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

We've got to start with redshirt junior Josh Ross, who's elevated his game to its highest point during his fifth season on campus. After leading the team with 53 tackles in six games in 2020, Ross has made a squad-best 40 stops this year, including 4.5 behind the line of scrimmage, and he's had more help. The captain sets the tone for the entire defense, is the most vocal communicator and has been described as the "heart and soul" of the unit. Him missing the second half of the Rutgers game, with the Wolverines subsequently struggling, showed his value almost as much as when he's on the field; his absence was felt. It's especially important to have that type of leader at the spot because of how young the Maize and Blue are at the weak-side linebacker position. Second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green (27 tackles, two for loss) has received the bulk of the snaps there, but he's been steadily rotating with freshman Junior Colson (20 tackles). The two are solid and have bright futures, but aren't playing at a high level on a consistent basis just yet.

Michigan Football Cornerbacks: C+

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Vincent Gray has four pass breakups on the season. (AP Images)

The Wolverines' corners were another big question mark coming into the season, but they've shown improvement, due in large part to the scheme first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and pass game coordinator / cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale have implemented. Redshirt sophomores Vincent Gray and Gemon Green are no longer left on islands in one-on-one coverage on most downs, now having safety help over the top more often than not. They also have one of the top pass rushes in the country playing in front of them, as discussed above, which has taken some of the burden away. Michigan has been in primarily man coverage on 34.1 percent of passing plays this season, compared to a 42.3 percent mark last season. The change in philosophy appears to be paying off, with the team yielding just 190.7 yards per game through the air, the 28th-best number in college football. Gray has allowed 17 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets, while Green has yielded 12 catches for 176 yards and no scores on 19 targets. Redshirt freshman DJ Turner has also gotten some opportunity in the form of 113 snaps, and has given up four receptions for 41 yards on eight targets.

Michigan Football Safeties: A-

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill has generated five pressures, according to PFF. (AP Images)

The way the safeties played in the Wolverines' thrilling, 32-29 win over Nebraska last weekend has tipped the scales and put them in the 'A-' category. Call it recency bias if you so desire, but the Cornhuskers' offense is the best unit the Wolverines have played, and they don't gut out that win in Lincoln without stellar performances from sophomore Daxton Hill (interception, five tackles) and fifth-year senior Brad Hawkins (five tackles, one stop for loss, forced fumble, fumble recovery). A versatile player, Hill has actually lined up all over, playing the team's nickel role. He's been in the box on 74 snaps, lined up over the slot on 240 occasions and aligned as a free safety on only 31 plays. Offenses have to keep guessing where he'll be and account for him pre- and post-snap. A projected first-round NFL Draft pick by some, Hill is second on the team with 29 tackles, and has added 2.5 stops for loss, a half-sack, five quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and two interceptions, while yielding 19 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown on 30 targets in coverage. Hawkins has been more of an unsung hero, not receiving as much praise as Hill — which is fair — but still making a major impact. He has been at free safety for 212 snaps while spinning into the box on 92 plays, totaling 20 tackles, with three behind the line of scrimmage, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. We didn't forget second-year freshman R.J. Moten, who has been quieter than any other starter on the team but serves a purpose. His presence on the back end has helped in the pass game, with the 6-0, 221-pounder lining up as a free safety over the top on 194 of his 272 snaps, and also in the run game. He's recorded 20 tackles for the season.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A

Michigan Wolverines football kicker Jake Moody nailed a 39-yard game-winning field goal at Nebraska. (AP Images)