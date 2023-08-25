It is hard to imagine a player who embodies the current culture of the Michigan Football program more than Mike Barrett. The mantras of "Those who stay" and "Michigan Man". Thursday, it was announced Barrett was selected as 1 of 6 players to serve as captain for the 2023 Michigan Wolverines.

The journey for Barrett has been filled with ups and downs, obstacles, and plenty of decision points that could have sent him on a different path. Each time, Barrett faced adversity and chose to trust himself.

Barrett was a top dual threat QB in high school, and was being heavily recruited by his hometown Georgia Tech. Instead, he chose Michigan and to play the Viper position in Don Brown’s defense, to be coached by Chris Partridge. Barrett worked his way up playing primarily special teams, even flashing his throwing skills on trick plays. Partridge would leave after the 2019 season and in 2020 when Michigan made the change at defensive coordinator, there wasn't really a position that fit Barrett. It seemed likely to us on the outside he would transfer and pursue a different opportunity. Instead, he adapted to play the WILL in Michigan’s new defensive scheme. He accepted a depth role where he was a solid contributor in 2021.

With an opportunity to start in 2022, Barrett took full advantage of the chance he had earned. Barrett finished the season second on the team in tackles, an All-B1G selection and voted the teams most improved player on defense. That defense exceeded expectations in 2022 and Barrett was a big piece. With a successful fifth season at Michigan completed, the NFL Draft waited, but the same mantra that drove Barrett brought him back.

"And, you know, remembering 'Those Who Stay' in the back of my head."

Barrett joined a group of Michigan players who elected to return to Ann Arbor, with unfinished business on their minds. During a series produced by Michigan called "Those who stay" Barrett explained his decision.

"Coming back, getting that master's degree, another Big Ten Championship, going for a National Championship, there wasn't really con for coming back."

Barrett has been given plenty of chances to change course, to give up, to doubt himself, to blame others. He never has. The current story arc of the program under Jim Harbaugh, features Barrett at every turn. A culture Harbaugh envisioned, built on overcoming adversity, competition, team first, and daily personal growth. The reward for Barrett is now being named captain. A honor few can claim, but is only earned. He reflected on his journey Thursday.

"I've had a ton of those low points in my career, to where I just questioned a lot of things. Just sat down, keep grinding, that kind of was always my focal point. Ignore the outside noise, me versus myself every day, just getting 1% better."

In a clip during the "Those who stay" series, Barrett is speaking with the team after a practice. He says something short, that strikes his teammates. Has he begins the final leg of his Michigan Man journey, his last moves for greatness, and we reflect on how he got here, I think it is the perfect way to end this piece.

"Mediocrity thrives in comfort."