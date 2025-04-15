Mike Debord, former Michigan assistant coach, has passed

​Mike DeBord, a cornerstone of Michigan football's coaching legacy and a key piece in the Wolverines' 1997 national championship, passed away Tuesday at the age of 69. He had suffered complications from a stroke in 2021.

A native of Muncie, Indiana, DeBord began his coaching career in 1982, with early stops at Franklin College, Fort Hays State, Eastern Illinois, Ball State, Colorado State, and Northwestern. He joined the Michigan staff in 1992 under Gary Moeller as the offensive line coach and continued under Lloyd Carr. In 1997, DeBord was promoted to offensive coordinator, where he helped guide the Wolverines to a perfect 12–0 season and a share of the national title. He was named The Sporting News' National Assistant Coach of the Year that year.

DeBord left Michigan in 2000 to become the head coach at Central Michigan University, serving until 2003. He returned to Michigan in 2004 as special teams and recruiting coordinator and was later reappointed as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2006. Under his guidance, the 2006 Wolverines achieved an 11–2 record and a Rose Bowl appearance.

Beyond Michigan, DeBord's coaching career included positions in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, as well as collegiate roles at Tennessee, Indiana, and Kansas.

He returned to Ann Arbor again as an offensive analyst at Michigan during the 2020 season under Jim Harbaugh.

Former Michigan captain Jon Jansen reflected on DeBord's impact, stating, "He cared about you as a player and 100% attribute a ton of my success and my life to the energy he put into me. He was just like everybody on Lloyd’s staff — he was such a good man and cared about you as an individual."