When it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, there might not be anyone that is more synonymous with fuel to the rivalry fire in recent memory than running backs coach Mike Hart.

Hart delivered the two words that are used as rivalry fodder from both sides of the state after a victory over the Spartans, who finished 4-0 against them in his career.

Little brother.

While that phrase shortly came back to bite the Wolverines in short order, you throw out all the previous records and momentum with the two programs on a collision course to face each other on Saturday.

Appearing on Inside Michigan Football this week, Hart was asked about the rivalry and what he tells his players.

In fact, he doesn't have to say much. Those within the U-M program know what's on the line.

"I think it's huge," Hart said. "We talk about it, there's no doubt about it. Everyone knows what's on the line. Everyone knows what we want to do. Everyone wants to win. Especially in-state guys, when you talk about a guy like Donovan, some of his former teammates play at that school. It's just important. It's important. When you live in Ann Arbor, when you live in the state of Michigan. This game is huge.

"We have neighbors who are Michigan State fans. My son goes to school with Michigan State fans. It's for everything. Just bragging rights for the year. It's really, really important to us and we're going to put everything we have into trying to get a victory."

The impact of the U-M, MSU rivalry is even felt inside the Hart household. Hart's son has a replica Paul Bunyan Trophy that he's been waiting for an entire calendar to showcase in his bedroom.

This in-state brawl is far from another game.

"My son has a mini Paul Bunyan Trophy and he had it sitting out last year," Hart said. "I said, 'We lost. Put that thing away. I don't want to see that thing out there again until we get it back.' It's huge. We want Paul back. My son wants to be able to put Paul out in his bedroom. We want to get him back. We have to get him back."