Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has heard the talk about his recruiting ability and the lack of star power when it comes to the types of players he recruits at his position.

He hears it and pays it no mind. For him, it's all about character. As an under-recruited player himself coming out of high school, he can understand the path the likes of C.J. Stokes had to take to get where he is today.

The ability to see the field as a true freshman isn't just handed out at Michigan, it has to be earned. It was Stokes' mindset and abilities that gave him the license to get on the field.

"At the end of the day, I recruit good players or try to recruit good players," Hart said. "And he's a kid that was under-recruited, who had great film, is fast, had track times, ran the ball hard, ran through people, could show he can catch the ball. And then, at the end of the day, it's just who he is as a person. And you talk about a kid who has a strong mind, who's confident in himself, who's not afraid of competition. A kid that is gonna have success, in the long run, wants to be great.

"Like, you have to have kids that want to be great. Some kids like the recruiter. He wasn't a kid that you had to call every day. He's a kid that knew who he was, you know, and just that self-motivation."

Looking at the third running back option, many have discussed whether that role will be reserved for a Hassan Haskins-type role. A physical runner that can pick up the tough yards.

Hart understands there will only be one Haskins to come through the doors of Schembechler Hall and the Wolverines have adjusted accordingly.

As for whether he's trying to get his players to replicate the athletic running back, Hart wants his players to blaze their own trails in a crowded running back room in Ann Arbor.

"I think every back is different," Hart said. "Hassan Haskins was a special player. On third-and-1, there are not many guys like him, I don't care how long you coach for, that can do what he did on third-and-1. I think that as good coaches, we take advantage of whatever strengths our players have, so there's not a replacement there's not a person I'm looking for as he's the next Hassan.

"Like me personally, I'm gonna make Blake (Corum) the best Blake (Corum) he can be, Donovan Edwards the best Donovan Edwards he can be, C.J. Stokes the best C.J. Stokes he can be — so on and so on. That's how you have success in the long run. Just use the guys' strength to their advantage. And so, no, I'm not looking for the next Hassan Haskins. I'm not looking for a 230-pound guy. To me, it's what are the strengths? Let's figure it out from there."