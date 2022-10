Michigan's defensive line had an emphatic performance against Indiana, helping the Wolverines to a 31-10 victory over the Hoosiers with a relentless pass rush throughout the game.

The Wolverines would go on to second seven sacks, one by seven different players, and 10 tackles for loss.

Two of U-M's defensive linemen were recognized for their performances by the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, with Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie named Stock Up Players of the Week.