Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris has been named the best defensive lineman in the Big Ten this year.
During the Big Ten Conference's postseason award show for defense and special teams on Tuesday, the conference announced that Morris had been named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Wolverines have won the award for the second year in a row, with Aidan Hutchinson winning the award last season. Morris is the sixth player in program history to win the award since its inception in 1991.
Morris finished the regular season 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
