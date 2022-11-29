News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-29 12:25:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Mike Morris named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris has been named the best defensive lineman in the Big Ten this year.

During the Big Ten Conference's postseason award show for defense and special teams on Tuesday, the conference announced that Morris had been named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The Wolverines have won the award for the second year in a row, with Aidan Hutchinson winning the award last season. Morris is the sixth player in program history to win the award since its inception in 1991.

Morris finished the regular season 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}