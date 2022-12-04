Sainristil took to his social media accounts to make the announcement.

Michigan gets some colossal news on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday as defensive back Mike Sainristil announced that he will return to the program for his final season of eligibility.

"I want to start off by thanking Coach Harbaugh and the University of Michigan for an amazing four years," Sainristil's announcement read. "The opportunity that coach gave me when he offered was one that changed my life beyond football. My family and I can't thank you enough coach! This season is not over. In fact, it is just getting started. Like my time here at the university.

"With that being said, I will be back for my fifth year as a Wolverine and won't be entering my name in the 2023 NFL Draft after the season.

"Team 143, let's finish the mission and bring the big one home! Go Blue! Hail to the Victors!"

Sainristil entered the program as a receiver and saw his career skyrocket when making the switch to defensive back this season.

