Mike Sainristil was a vocal leader for Michigan Football as a two-time captain. On the field, he was a do it all defender who was great in coverage, turned interceptions into touchdowns, impacted the run game, and got after the quarterback on blitzes.

Far more physical than his frame, throughout the draft process Sainristil has been getting compared to current Bengals DB Mike Hilton. The former Steeler is aggressive in the slot and has one of the highest football IQs in the NFL. Sainristil is embracing the comparison and looking to learn more about Hilton's game.

"I did a lot of Mike Hilton study tape this past offseason," Sainristil said during a media availability at the NFL Draft Combine.

Sainristil went even further, taking to social media and messaging Hilton directly.

"I had a few conversations with him. I asked him, what does he do that helps him disguise his blitzes and allows him to get there? And his timing and everything. And he gave me a few tips on that."

The Hilton comparisons could go even further as his former team, the Steelers, are expected to target Sainristil in the draft. Sainristil confirmed he has met with Pittsburgh in the draft process. Head coach Mike Tomlin has always been a fan of Michigan players, and Sainristil's blue-collar attitude and aggressive playing style would be a perfect fit for the black and yellow.



